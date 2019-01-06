News
1 Dead After Shooting Near Northwest Metro Club
Oklahoma City, OK - One man is confirmed dead after a shooting near a club northwest of the metro.
Police say it happened at northwest 11th and Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:30 Sunday morning. According to Officers, it started as an argument inside the club and then continued in the parking lot where gunshots were exchanged.
Police say the victim was found in another person's car a short time later.
“The driver of that car waved us down at 10th and McKinley. At that time, we realized that victim was in the back seat deceased,” said OKC Police Officer Brad Gilmore.
So far police say no one is in custody and they don't know what events led up to the shooting.