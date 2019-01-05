1 Dead Following Collision In Canadian County
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - One person is dead following a collision in Canadian County, Saturday morning, officials said.
According to officials, the accident took place around 11:17 a.m. on State Highway 3 and Banner Road.
A 2006 Toyota Corolla, driven by 18-year-old Sarahi Salome Hernandez was driving northbound on Banner Road, when she failed to yield at a stop sign. Her vehicle crossed the eastbound lane and attempted to cross the west bound lane of State Highway 3 when it was struck by a 2013 Perterbilt, driven by 39-year-old Pablo Rodriguez. officials said.
Rodriguez's truck came to rest on top of Hernandez's Corolla, pinning her down for approximately 20 minutes before being extricated by Oklahoma County and Canadian County Fire Departments.
Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene from head, internal, and external injuries.
Rodriguez was not injured during the accident.