Victim Describes Edmond Hit-And-Run Crash During Winter Storm
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The victim of a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 35 in Edmond, says she’s just grateful to be alive.
Annabell LeBlanc was traveling south on I-35 just south of 2nd Street, when she says, she saw a white SUV darting in and out of traffic in her rearview mirror. She says that SUV rear-ended her Jeep Liberty.
Coupled with already icy conditions, that impact sent LeBlanc’s vehicle spinning across I-35. Then, two other vehicles slammed into her Jeep, causing her to suffer a concussion. Doctors also had to put staples in her head.
“I remember covering my face, because I know how much airbags hurt,” said LeBlanc.
The drivers of the two cars that hit her stopped, but that white SUV was long-gone.
Ed Baker was driving home from work from a local hospital, and stopped to help LeBlanc, until first-responders got to the scene. He says hit-and-run drivers are losers.
“It’s completely wrong! Hit-and-runs of any type. Whether it’s a vehicle, human, dog, it’s all wrong,” he said.
The Edmond tow service that is holding LeBlanc’s mashed Jeep Liberty says it’s “totaled.” The owner also told News 9 that 75 percent of the calls he responds to along that stretch of I-35 are “hit-and-run” accidents.
The OHP is investigating.