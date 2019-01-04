Congressional Democrats are refusing to provide funding for the wall. Pelosi and Schumer painted a more dour picture of their meeting with Mr. Trump than the president did.

"We are committed to keeping our border safe," Pelosi said after the meeting. "We can do that best when government is open. We made that clear to the president."

"We made a plea to the president once again: don't hold hundreds of thousands of federal workers hostage," Schumer said, adding that Mr. Trump has said that he would allow a shutdown for an extended period of time. "So we told the president we needed the government open. He resisted."

David Martin contributed reporting