



"He never deployed to any of the combat zones while he was in,” Major Matt Smith said.



"It's a slap in the face to anyone who's ever served," Chief Neil Hatch said.



"There's some things you just don't do,” explained Sergeant Elmer Duffy, “and that's one of them. You don't do that."



These three soldiers said they don't have favorable memories of their time instructing Williams.



“Jason stirred the pot,” Duffy said. “He would do things to get you upset."



They even question whether or not Williams was injured during his time in the Army.



"At no point was ever he injured while he was a member of the military," Smith said.



But Williams' attorney Steve Money says three documents, given to his client Friday by the VA, show differently.



“I think the documents say what they say," he said.



One document claims Williams has a 100% service-connected disability rating, and he's considered to be "totally and permanently disabled" due to those disabilities.



“His injuries occurred when he got caught in between these two trucks some way,” Money said.



It's an incident Money said Williams told him happened in Germany, not in Afghanistan.



"He said, ‘I've never said I was in Afghanistan.’ He said, ‘My unit was deployed to Afghanistan.’"



But Williams' former commander insisted that part of the story never happened.



“Nobody in my company pinned him between two trucks of any type,” Smith said.



Regardless, Money said Williams' military status won't come into play in court.



"The veteran issue has been a little bit of a sideshow,” he said. “It would be irrelevant in court."



News On 6’s Taylor Newcomb received a service verification from the U.S. Army. It states Williams served in the Army from May 2003-January 2008 and has no record of deployment.



Major Smith said Williams was given a “general discharge” for misconduct in 2008, but the Army was unable to comment on why he was discharged.