“We basically started it to be a way for Oklahomans to help one another. Not everyone has the means to pay for, or the time to wait for a tow truck. So it is a win,win. The group is full of people that like to help, get out and use their capable vehicles to assist with a stranded motorist. It's the Oklahoma standard. The page is a way to ask for help, inform about someone who may need help, and their location and tons of us willing to help. Many are eager to get out and do what's right. Anyone and everyone is welcome to join and I encourage it.”