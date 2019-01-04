Facebook Group Bands Together To Help Stranded Drivers
A Facebook group is helping Oklahomans rescue one another from treacherous winter weather.
Members of the Oklahoma Winter Recovery Facebook group can post photos and locations if they are stranded. Other members with capable cars can then rescue the stranded members.
Jeep owner Kirby McAdams says he’s helped plenty of stranded drivers, and he’s now a part of the Facebook group.
“You see someone in trouble, you try to help. It's not that big of a deal. Jeep guys like to get out and use their vehicle,” McAdams said.
Fellow ‘Jeep guy,’ Collin Brumbelow started the Facebook group, and enjoys watching people help one another.
In a statement to News 9, Brumbelow said:
“We basically started it to be a way for Oklahomans to help one another. Not everyone has the means to pay for, or the time to wait for a tow truck. So it is a win,win. The group is full of people that like to help, get out and use their capable vehicles to assist with a stranded motorist. It's the Oklahoma standard. The page is a way to ask for help, inform about someone who may need help, and their location and tons of us willing to help. Many are eager to get out and do what's right. Anyone and everyone is welcome to join and I encourage it.”
Brumbelow says twelve people were helped by the group during Thursday’s storms alone.