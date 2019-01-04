OCPD BodyCam Captures Takedown Of Suspect Attacking Paramedics
Oklahoma City, OK - Police released body camera footage of an intense take down at St. Anthony Hospital on New Year’s Day.
The suspect was admitted into the hospital under police supervision. At last check, Ricardo Kendle, 33, is no longer under police watch and has not been booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
The already busy hospital ambulance bay turned chaotic when Kendle attempted to pull a paramedic from an EMSA truck transporting a patient. An Oklahoma City officer tased the suspect but Kendle continued to run.
The officer turned on his body-worn camera as Kendle darted toward another EMSA truck.
Paramedics ran to the truck to stop him from driving away, but Kendle did not give up without a fight.
“Thankfully, there were some officers on scene who came over,” said John Graham, EMSA. “Helped us subdue him.”
Bodycam Audio: “I got his arm, I got his arm, I got his arm!”
It took several minutes for the officer and paramedics to handcuff the suspect.
Bodycam Audio: “Let go of the handcuff, let go of the handcuff.”
Kendle was arrested and jailed the same day for beating on streetcar windows and busting out windows at the downtown Oklahoma City University law school. He was released from the county jail a short time before the incident at the hospital.
During the scuffle, one paramedic was bit. Emergency responders said they often run into violent situations and it is usually with the people they are trying to help.
“Fortunately, between the EMSA workers and our officer,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “They were able to react quickly and keep anybody else from getting injured or harmed in this incident.”
Kendle faces six complaints stemming from the EMSA attack and one complaint of destroying property at the OCU law school.