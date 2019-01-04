"Typically around now, the first couple of weeks [of the year], we would hear something," said Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA with TurboTax. Greene-Lewis, and the other tax preparers interviewed for this article, said they had not heard from the IRS before the shutdown to tell them what to do.

Greene-Lewis said that TurboTax's filing systems were ready to go, even though the IRS' weren't. Taxpayers can still file with TurboTax, she said, but the company will simply store their information until the government re-opens, at which point they will transmit it.