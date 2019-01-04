News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Tulsa Man, 87
Friday, January 4th 2019, 2:20 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old man considered endangered. James Clyde Hefley was last seen between 9 and 10 a.m. Friday around 3700 East 80th Street, a news bulletin states.
Hefley is described as 6'1" and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He could be driving a silver 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with OK tag EQE-367.
Police did not have a clothing description. If you have any information about James Hefley Jr., call Tulsa Police.