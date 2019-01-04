Sooners Expected To Hire Alex Grinch As New Defensive Coordinator
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Multiple reports Friday morning indicate that the University of Oklahoma football team has a new defensive coordinator.
FOX Sports reporter Bruce Feldman says it's Ohio State's Alex Grinch. While Grinch spent a season under Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes, he garnered a strong reputation for defense during his time as defensive coordinator and secondary coach under Mike Leach at Washington State.
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins said sources have told him that Grinch is expected to become the new defensive boss under head coach Lincoln Riley.
However, any hiring has not been formally announced by the university yet.
Grinch would be stepping in for interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill, who took over after the firing of Mike Stoops in mid-season.
The Oklahoma Sooners made the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season, eventually losing to Alabama, 45-34, in the national semifinal.