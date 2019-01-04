A man was found dead Thursday night inside a Madill home, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.

Joseph Wayne Lindsey, 52, was found dead inside a home in the 200 block of N 7th Street. 

Police were called after a neighbor said they had not seen Lindsey since Friday. Officers forced their way into the home and found the body.

OSBI agents were called about 6 p.m. Thursday. Law officers did not disclose Lindsey's injuries but are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madill police or the OSBI at 800-522-8017. 

 