Man Found Dead Inside Madill Home
Friday, January 4th 2019, 11:53 AM CST
A man was found dead Thursday night inside a Madill home, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.
Joseph Wayne Lindsey, 52, was found dead inside a home in the 200 block of N 7th Street.
Police were called after a neighbor said they had not seen Lindsey since Friday. Officers forced their way into the home and found the body.
OSBI agents were called about 6 p.m. Thursday. Law officers did not disclose Lindsey's injuries but are investigating the death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madill police or the OSBI at 800-522-8017.