News
Guitarist, Band Leader Steve Ripley Of Oklahoma's 'The Tractors' Dies At 69
PAWNEE, Oklahoma - Steve Ripley, leader of the Oklahoma-based band 'The Tractors', died peacefully at his home in Pawnee Thursday. He was 69.
As well as being a recording artist, Ripley was a songwriter, producer, engineer, studio owner, radio host and inventor of the “stereo guitar” favored by such fellow musicians as Eddie Van Halen, Ry Cooder, and Dweezil Zappa.
Ripley owned The Church Studio in Tulsa for 19 years. He played guitar with Bob Dylan and produced/engineered songs for Leon Russell, J. J. Cale, Roy Clark, Johnie Lee Wills, and others.
Reports say Ripley was suffering from cancer.