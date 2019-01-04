News
OKC Streetcar Service Extends Its Free Trial Period
Friday, January 4th 2019, 10:54 AM CST

The OKC Streetcar service has extended its free trial period, according to Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.
The free trial period has been extended to Friday, Feb. 1. It was originally scheduled to end on Jan. 4.
Holt said many Oklahoma City citizens are still learning how to use the system and the Oklahoma City team still needs to learn how to best operate it hence the free trial period extension.