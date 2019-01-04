News
1 Detained After Standoff At NW OKC Apartment Complex
Friday, January 4th 2019, 9:57 AM CST
Updated:
One person was detained Friday morning after a standoff at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, police said.
Police were called about 8 a.m. in reference to a possible domestic-related assault with a deadly weapon at an apartment complex near NW 10 and MacArthur Boulevard.
A person was inside an apartment within the complex and had reportedly pointed a gun at least one person, police said.
The tactical team was called and residents were asked to stay inside their apartments unless asked otherwise by an officer.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.