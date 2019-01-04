Bald Eagles Share Egg Incubating Duties On Oklahoma Nest
A pair of bald eagles is sharing the incubating duties for an egg in a nest in the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge near Vian, Oklahoma.
The Sutton Avian Research Center has a camera on the nest, allowing the world to watch the eagles raise another clutch of eggs.
Dan Reinking, senior biologist with the center, said it's common for bald eagle parents to take turns incubating their eggs.
The center has had a camera on this nest for years. Last year the camera failed just as the eaglets had hatched. Over the summer, at a time when the eagles weren't using the nest, the center replaced it with an upgraded model. The new camera includes an infrared feature, which allows eagle fans to watch the nest even at night.
Reinking says typical eagle clutches are from one to three eggs, but they've seen as many as four eggs in one clutch. He expects this pair to lay at least one more egg, possibly this weekend.
Reinking says the center hasn't marked these particular eagles, so it can't be sure if the same two have used this nest, but it does know this nest has been used for at least a decade.
The new IR camera has provided interesting insight into activity at the nest overnight. A regular viewer told Reinking that a few weeks ago, before the female laid the first egg, mice could be seen crawling through the 80-foot-high nest after dark.