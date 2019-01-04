Soldiers Stuck At Will Rogers World Airport During Winter Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY - Winter weather has caused major travel problems at Will Rogers World Airport.
There are currently around 700 soldiers at the airport waiting to get back to Fort Sill.
You may remember when this group, going through basic training left Will Rogers just a few weeks ago. They went on what’s called holiday block leave.
Now, the soldiers are stuck waiting for the roads to get clear enough for their buses to take them back to base.
Many of them have been here since Thursday afternoon, but got up early to travel back to Oklahoma City.
News 9 talked to some soldiers overnight who say they are tired but passing the time with naps.
We’re also told some families and Buffalo Wild Wings donated food to make sure the soldiers were fed.
The soldiers are hoping to get on a bus and on their way by noon Friday