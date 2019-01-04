News
Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Injury Accident On Hefner Parkway
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on Hefner Parkway, Friday morning.
Scanner traffic indicates that the accident took place on southbound Hefner Parkway near Northwest 150th Street, and one vehicle involved wound up on it's side in the northbound lanes of the highway.
There are currently no reports of injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.