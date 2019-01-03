Beloved Shawnee Surgeon Dies In Possible Weather-Related Crash
A beloved Shawnee surgeon died Wednesday night in a car accident, police say, may have been caused by slick conditions.
Dr. Norman “Ned” Hanks, 82, and a passenger were traveling west on the Lake Road Bridge just west of Shawnee, just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say Hanks’ Mercedes sedan crossed over the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck head-on.
Hanks died at the scene. His 76-year-old passenger Mary Rankin remains at OU Medical Center in critical condition.
Police say the driver of the truck and his passenger didn’t appear to suffer serious injuries.
“Everything is still under investigation,” said Police Spokesperson Vivian Stafford. “We believe it is due to weather, you know. It was kind of rainy and bridges are the first thing to get icy.”
Hanks’ niece tells News 9, Hanks graduated from OU Medical School in 1963. He retired as a local surgeon in 2003. He was known for his love for his family, and generosity to them and to others.