Plowing Across Oklahoma: Ride-Along With ODOT In Winter Storm
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be treating snow packed roads throughout Thursday night. That means other drivers need to stay 200 feet back from a plow in order to avoid sand and salt hitting their vehicles.
Here are ODOT’s tips:
- Keep at least 200 feet between your vehicle and road clearing equipment.
- Do not pass road clearing equipment
- Wait for crews to complete road clearing before approaching bridges and overpasses.
- Use caution when entering or exiting highways.
You can get a live look at weather conditions in your area if there is a plow nearby.
Some of the trucks have cameras that post images of the roads to the state website.
As of 9:00 p.m., dozens of plows could be tracked on the interstates.
Here are some of their images:
Abandoned cars can also prove hazardous to plow drivers. At night, vehicles are hard to see on the shoulder, especially when they are snow covered. If you are able to move your car or have if it towed, you’re asked to do so.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department reports at least 79 wrecks in their area since Wednesday, January 2.