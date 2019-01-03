Herb Kelleher, Founder Of Southwest Airlines, Dies At 87
DALLAS - Herb Kelleher, who changed the airline industry by helping create and lead Southwest Airlines, a low-fare carrier that made air travel more accessible to the masses, has died. He was 87.
Southwest confirmed that Kelleher died on Thursday.
"Herb was a pioneer, a maverick, and an innovator. His vision revolutionized commercial aviation and democratized the skies," Southwest said in a statement.
Kelleher was a lawyer in San Antonio when a client came to him in the late 1960s with the idea for a low-fare airline that would fly between big cities in Texas. Today, Southwest carries more passengers within the U.S. than any airline.
At a time when many other airlines were run by colorless finance wizards, Kelleher boasted about drinking whiskey and showed a gift for wacky marketing ploys.
The airline started in 1971, and Kelleher served as chairman and CEO until 2008.
Southwest Airlines released the following statement:
We are deeply saddened to share that Southwest Airlines Founder and Chairman Emeritus Herbert D. Kelleher passed away today at the age of 87.
Herb’s passion, his zest for life and insatiable investment in relationships made lasting and immeasurable impressions on all who knew him and will forever be the bedrock and esprit de corps of Southwest Airlines.
The entire Southwest Family extends our deepest sympathies to Herb’s wife, Joan, and his entire family.
Southwest also tweeted: “Herb has been quoted as saying, “It is my practice to try to understand how valuable something is by trying to imagine myself without it.” We now have to imagine ourselves without Herb.”