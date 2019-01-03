On Thursday Democratic committee chairs — newly vested with subpoena power — began to lay out their plans to investigate President Trump and his administration. They filed legislation to go after the president's tax returns and vowed to reopen a Russia probe House Republicans closed last year. As special counsel Robert Mueller continues his investigation, Pelosi disputed the Justice Department's claim that a sitting U.S. president cannot be indicted.

House Democrats are also planning to vote to fund the parts of the government that have been shut down for two weeks. But the Democratic bill doesn't contain the border wall money the president is looking for, so the president said it's a non-starter. He's invited House and Senate leaders to the White House on Friday to continue negotiations.