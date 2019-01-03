Oklahoma Veteran Turns 100, Shares Recipe For Long Life
TULSA, Oklahoma - George Mackie is a World War II veteran, an American Airlines retiree, a Great-Great Grandfather, and he turned 100 years old Thursday.
George was a member of the Flying Tigers in China during World War II. He was an airplane mechanic and was instrumental in bringing back a captured Japanese fighter plane which is now in the Air Force Museum at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.
After the war, George worked at American Airlines as a mechanic and retired after 28 years in 1983.
Over the years he’s sold real estate, stayed active, and helped his wife Billie of 72 years raise 3 children, 5 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A third great-great-grandchild is on the way.
Looking for a recipe for a long life? George advocates 3 squares a day, don’t smoke, don’t drink, go to church, and serve your community.