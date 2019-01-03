Tulsa Man Charged With Animal Cruelty In Kitten's Death
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man was arrested Thursday, January 3 on a complaint of animal cruelty in connection to the death of a kitten. Cody Wayne Summers is being held on a $5,000 bond.
An affidavit states police responded to a domestic dispute in the 1330 block of North Boston on October 23, 2018. Summers' girlfriend told police he had repeatedly punched her in the head, records show.
Officers said they spoke to Summers while investigating, and he told them, "I don't want you guys to freak out but there's a dead cat in this box."
Summers told police the dead black and white kitten had gotten parvo from its mother.
Animal Control officers picked up the kitten, and it was taken to the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory to be checked out, records show.
The lab's final report showed the kitten died from blunt force trauma to the head and had no sign of parvo or any other disease, the affidavit states.
A warrant was issued for his arrested December 27, 2018. Court records show he was convicted of domestic assault and battery and possession of a controlled drug on December 7, 2018, in connection to the October 23 complaint.