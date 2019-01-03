Similarly, Emily R. Trunnell, a PETA official and University of Georgia alum, wrote to her school about Uga.

"Dogs deserve better than to be shuffled from game to game as if they were sporting equipment," she said in a letter.

CBS News reached out to both universities to see if they would comment on the letters, but they did not immediately respond.

For years, PETA has been calling on universities to cease the use of live animals as mascots, citing professional teams that have abandoned the practice. Currently, Louisiana State University, Baylor University, University of North Alabama and University of Memphis are among the schools that still use live animals as mascots, according to PETA.