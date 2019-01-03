Police say 52-year-old William Hurley pulled a gun on the clerk during an argument over some photographs last month. Investigators said the clerk, who had a concealed carry license, shot Hurley, killing him and injuring two bystanders.

Police said the clerk was the only one to fire shots.

The shooting at the Walgreens near 71st and Lewis brought back the debate on the stand your ground law.