No Charges Filed In Walgreens Shooting That Left One Dead, Two Injured
TULSA, Oklahoma - TPD says no charges will be filed after investigators find a deadly shooting involving a Walgreens clerk to be justified. That means the clerk who shot and killed a man will not face charges.
Police say 52-year-old William Hurley pulled a gun on the clerk during an argument over some photographs last month. Investigators said the clerk, who had a concealed carry license, shot Hurley, killing him and injuring two bystanders.
Police said the clerk was the only one to fire shots.
The shooting at the Walgreens near 71st and Lewis brought back the debate on the stand your ground law.
A representative from Walgreens said the employee involved is no longer with the company. They also said employees are not allowed to bring firearms or other weapons into the workplace. The clerk's name has not been released.