President Trump made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room Thursday — his first appearance at the briefing room podium as president — to air his talking points as the shutdown standoff over his border wall continues, taking no questions from eager reporters.

Mr. Trump offered no new information, hours after Democrats took control of the House and Nancy Pelosi once again became the speaker, on the 13th day of the partial shutdown. The president said of the wall he wants to fund, "You can call it a wall, you can call it a barrier, whatever you want," but people want it. "I have never had so much support," he added, saying that people have been writing in and tweeting their support.

The White House has formally invited congressional leaders to the White House to continue shutdown negotiations on Friday.

Mr. Trump wants $5.6 billion for the border wall, but Democrats are only willing to offer $1.3 billion for border security.