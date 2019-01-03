University Of Oklahoma Closes Doors Thursday Due To Winter Weather
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Governments, businesses and schools across the state shut their doors Thursday in the winter storm, including the University of Oklahoma. Norman did not get the worst of the weather, but it still had an impact on campus.
OU is still on winter break for another week, so the impact on campus is relatively minimal. It is a frozen campus, however, with all the surfaces above ground coated in ice, which continued to build up layers as the rain falls.
The roads were slushy in some areas, but there were not too many spots that were slick with ice. While pedestrians on campus are few and far between right now, it looks like the university's maintenance crews treated most, if not all, of the sidewalks Thursday morning.
That was helpful for the few people who were out and about, including some local alumni who usually take a daily run on campus. They made the smart decision to skip out on that activity Thursday. Instead they were taking photos of the winter landscape, pointing out how rare the sight is.
In fact, the last time OU shut down was last February. Administrators still have not announced a decision regarding closures for Friday, but ground temperatures will drop overnight, and that could mean an icy commute in the morning.
For updates from the university, click here.