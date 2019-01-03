Jean-Pierre also said Camron had a history of "little panic attacks." On Tuesday, Camron tried to use the nebulizer he has for his asthma, but he said it didn't work, Jean-Pierre told the paper.

The father then called 911. He said he performed CPR on Camron when he lost consciousness and revived him.

"He told me, 'Daddy, I love you. I love you,'" Jean-Pierre told the Daily News. "He gave me two kisses."

When officers responded to the house, the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital, the police said.