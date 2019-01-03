The Environmental Protection Agency is winding down operations this week as the partial U.S. government shutdown drags on, out of cash to keep the federal agency running. The Smithsonian has closed, locking up the National Portrait Gallery, American History Museum, Air and Space Museum, African American Museum and more than 10 other institutions. The Department of Agriculture also is closing offices that offer loans to farmers, while the Coast Guard will suspend boating safety checks and ship maintenance. Even the National Zoo's popular pandacam is switched off.