OHP Troopers Worked 3 Weather-Related, Fatality Wrecks
At least three fatality wrecks in Oklahoma are weather-related, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported Thursday morning.
One wreck was reported about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pittsburg County. Troopers said the driver was driving too fast for the snowy conditions and crashed into another vehicle after going left of center.
Troopers worked a second wreck was reported about 1 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 in Davis. The vehicle hit a patch of ice, causing the vehicle to hit the cable barrier, go pack into the lane where it hit a tractor-trailer. One person was killed and four others are in critical condition, troopers said.
The third wreck was reported about 7 a.m. near Amber/Pocasset on U.S. Highway 81. Troopers said an elderly man was driving too fast for conditions and went off the roadway and hit a tree.