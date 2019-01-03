News
1 Dead After Shawnee Crash; Cause Of Crash Possibly Weather-Related
Thursday, January 3rd 2019, 10:45 AM CST
One person is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Shawnee, police said.
Norman Hanks, 82, died at the scene of a crash in Shawnee.
Shortly after 7:05 p.m., police were called to the area of Benedict Street and Acme Road in reference to a crash.
A car driven by Hanks was driving westbound on Lake Road when it went left of center and hit a pickup traveling eastbound on Lake Road on a bridge, police said.
Investigators said weather conditions may have contributed to the crash but they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
A passenger in Hanks's vehicle was taken to OU Medical Center by paramedics. The driver of the pickup was taken to St. Anthony's in a private vehicle.