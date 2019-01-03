Trent's fight against cancer had become a rallying cry for Purdue University football and its fans, CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV reports. In October, he was awarded the Disney Spirit Award during the College Football Awards Show in Atlanta. The award is given annually to the most inspirational player, coach, team or figure in college football. Trent broke down when he received a standing ovation from the audience as he received the award, which he called "undeserved."