Winter Storm Moving Through Oklahoma With Freezing Rain, Sleet And Snow
Thursday, January 3rd 2019, 5:26 AM CST
Winter storm warnings will continue for most of central and southern Oklahoma through Thursday night. Freezing rain and sleet will eventually transition to snow midday.
This will cause slick and hazardous travel off and on through the day. We have our entire team of trackers out and we will keep you updated on roads, as well as precipitation totals. We are expecting a glaze of ice with a few locations picking up close to .25” of ice.
Highest snowfall will be southwest of the OKC Metro. We are looking for 1 to 4 inches across the metro and 3 to 6 inches to the southwest.