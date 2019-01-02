Family Upset Over Man's Bizarre Behavior After Fatal Crash Kills Wife, Father-In-Law
JACKSON COUNTY, Oklahoma - A family is grieving the loss of a woman and her father-in-law, both killed in a New Year's Day crash.
Angila and LJ Lenard died when their vehicle left a road in Jackson County and rolled several times. Angila's husband and baby survived.
According to her family, Angila Lenard didn’t have big plans as she rang in 2019.
“My sister said she wasn’t going out. She was going to stay at home for the new year,” said Kelly McCoy.
Regretfully, McCoy says for whatever reason those plans changed.
“It was a very violent wreck. It began to overturn and throw unrestrained occupants out of the vehicle,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Ronnie Hampton.
According to troopers, Angila's husband Jason flagged down bystanders, telling them his baby was trapped in the car. He ran as the sound of sirens approached.
“Why leave your family, whether they are dead or in need of medical treatment? Why abandon them and run away from the scene?” said Hampton.
McCoy says nothing about his actions makes sense.
“What we can’t understand is okay, if you knew all this, why did you run to get the baby out? Why did you not tell them about your wife or your dad in the car?” said Kelly.
And while McCoy believes Jason was behind the wheel, Jason is blaming his deceased wife for the accident.
“He is not saying where he was sitting at. He's just saying that his wife was the driver,” said McCoy.
After troopers posted the details of the wreck to Facebook asking witnesses to come forward, McCoy says Jason was tried in the court of public opinion.
He later commented on the thread himself from his hospital bed, explaining why he ran.
“He was not the driver. He was scared because he had just lost his dad and his wife, and just wanted to get help for the baby,” said McCoy.
McCoy says what he didn't do is so unforgivable, her family doesn’t want him there for her sister's burial.
Troopers say Jason smelled of alcohol. The baby is expected to make a full recovery.