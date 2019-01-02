Police, Firefighters Respond To Dozens Of Crashes Including Car Fire, As Winter Storm Moves Across Okla.
Oklahoma City, OK - Winter storms are in full force across the state.
Ice has covered many roadways and Oklahoma City police and firefighters sent out a media alert around 8 p.m., that they would only be responding to injury-only accidents.
From about 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, there were 47 wrecks reported just in Oklahoma City.
One witness said he stopped to help others following a vehicle fire on the Broadway bridge in the southbound lanes.
Carlos Hernandez said he saw eight, up to possibly 10 vehicles, involved in the collision.
“This car busted into flames, I went over there. I helped them get out of their vehicle. Then, I heard a baby cry in another one. I helped the baby, and his grandmother, got everyone out to safety. Other people were helping. They got fire extinguishers, tried to put it out, but it just didn't work,” he said
Soon, firefighters were on scene, and put out the blaze.
Hernandez said that no one was injured in the wreck.
However, ice was building up on the bridge. Within moments, three more vehicles crashed in the northbound lanes.
Both sides of the freeway were shutdown, while officers arrived on scene.
Firefighters want drivers to know, if you spot yellow tape on a wrecked vehicle, that means not to call 911. The car has already been cleared by officers.