Newcastle Police Searching For Suspect In Credit Card 'Cloning' Operation
NEWCASTLE, Oklahoma - Newcastle police are looking for a suspect, after surveillance cameras showed him withdrawing money from a Focus Federal Credit Union ATM machine several times Sunday night.
Police say the man is part of a credit and debit card “cloning” operation. The thieves steal real credit or debit card numbers from gas pumps or check out areas at stores.
In this case, Newcastle Police Detective Sgt. K.O. Morrissey says the numbers were lifted from businesses near Highway 9 and Classen in Norman.
“It’s an ever-changing world when it comes to criminals. You and your family sit at home at night, have dinner, talk about what happened today. These people, they’re trying to devise a way to steal from somebody,” he said.
Sgt. Morrissey says in this case, at least six victims were cheated out of more than a thousand dollars.