Ohio State Announces Former Cowboys' Yurcich As QB, Passing Game Coach
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Ohio State has announced that Mike Yurcich is joining the Buckeyes as their new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, according to a report from the Associated Press.
Yurcich had been with Oklahoma State since 2013 as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator.
He'll be working for new Ohio State coach Ryan Day.
Both the Buckeyes and the Cowboys won their bowl games this season. Ohio State beat Washington 28-23, and Oklahoma State held off Missouri 38-33.