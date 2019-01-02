OKC NAACP, Peace House Ask City Council To Rename Eastern Avenue After Martin Luther King Jr.
Oklahoma City, OK - There's a new push to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by renaming an entire stretch of roadway after him in Oklahoma City.
Right now, Eastern Avenue between Wilshire and Reno is named after MLK.
But the president of the NAACP chapter in Oklahoma City and the director of the Peace House wants all of Eastern Avenue, within the city limits, to be called "MLK Avenue."
"If we are going to be a progressive city, then these are minor things that can be put in place," says NAACP OKC chapter President Garland Pruitt.
“I think more people will ask, ‘Why haven't we done this before now?’” says Peace House Director Nathaniel Batchelder.
They presented the idea to OKC City Council Wednesday, saying as the city grows, so should its tribute to the civil rights icon.
OKC Mayor David Holt says it was a discussion worth having.