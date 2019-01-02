Oklahoma Mom Shares Her Story After Baby Hospitalized With RSV
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Krista Driver is a beautiful eight-week-old who just got out of The Children’s Hospital at St Francis
On Tuesday Krista was in there three days and her mom Trina is a first-time mom and doesn't have a lot of experience with sick babies but said she knew something wasn’t right.
“She wasn’t smiling; the brightness in her eyes were not thee.”
She took Krista to the Springer Clinic Urgent Care, and they hospitalized her with RSV. She was dehydrated and had also developed kidney and bladder infections.
Dr. John Lukeman of Warren Clinic says he’s seeing lots of RSV right now and says what seems to be a simple cold or allergies, he says, can get serious in a hurry.
“Days 3 to 5 are when kids can get pretty sick,” said Lukeman.
He says it can quickly develop into pneumonia and newborns are not able to fight it off like older kids. Dr. Lukeman advises, “For babies under two months old we’d like to stay indoors, wash hands frequently, and no major exposures.”
Trina Driver says she’s gotten the message, and Krista is beginning to be her normal self again.