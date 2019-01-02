News
OKC, Other Metro Cities Prepare For Winter Storm
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019, 4:42 PM CST
Updated:
City workers across the Oklahoma City metro are preparing for a possible winter storm Thursday.
Oklahoma City crews are working to clear the city's snow routes if ice or snow affect driving conditions in the latter half of the week.
Crews have been pre-treating bridges and overpasses Wednesday while salt and plow trucks are loaded and ready to clear routes.
The City said it is limiting their salt efforts to the City's snow routes. Click here to view Oklahoma City's snow routes.
Oklahoma City is asking residents to turn off their sprinklers as the temperatures continue to drop to below freezing.
The City of Edmond said it has crews on standby and prepared to treat any arterial streets as needed.