One Killed In Head-On Crash Near Nowata-Rogers County Line
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019, 2:08 PM CST
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a South Coffeyville woman was killed in an SUV, semi truck crash Wednesday, January 2nd on Highway 169.
Troopers say 60-year-old Karon Allison who was driving a 2011 Ford Expedition, was northbound when for some unknown reason, she crossed the center line and struck a southbound semi just before 1:30 p.m. just north of Talala.
The head-on crash closed the highway for several hours.
“It’s a 65 mile per hour speed zone and it appears both vehicles were doing that when it impacted,” said OHP Lt. Ron Hamilton.
The driver of the semi, Travis Meads, 30, of Linn Valley, Kansas was not injured.
The OHP report states the crash remains under investigation.