Since 1951, the city's population has plummeted to fewer than 55,000 people but it can see, on average, more than 80,000 visitors per day.



Residents have staged protests, carrying suitcases as a symbol they're on the way out. Before the new tax was announced Paola Mar, who manages tourism for the city, told CBS News that visitors are essential to the economy but that the city has reached a breaking point.



Mar said tourists are our guests and we want to treat them with respect but this is a fragile city.



Mar said they've tried to encourage tourists to visit lesser-seen parts of the city. They've put up gates so they can control the flow and have proposed raising a fine for those sitting or lying on undesignated public spaces. They've also banned the opening of new fast food chains out of concern Venice was "at risk of losing its identity".



This new tax will be highest at peak times. It's not clear yet how or when it'll be imposed but other cities in Italy feeling the burden of too many tourists will be watching Venice closely.