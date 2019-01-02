New Year's Reveler Enters Wrong Home, Falls Asleep Next To 150-Pound Dog
One Wisconsin homeowner was in for a surprise when she woke up and found a stranger sleeping on her dog's bed next to her 150-pound Mastiff.
"We were just sleeping on the couch, her phone alarm went off and she woke up, saw someone laying on the dog bed and then woke me up and asked if I knew who it was," said Elise Diskerud, who is roommates with the homeowner, Lynn Sarver.
Diskerud and Sarver initially thought it might be Sarver's son.
"We thought it was her son who is 21, cause they’re around the same age," said Diskerud, "When we realized it wasn’t her son we were kind of freaked out. Who is this person? This stranger walked in our house while we were sleeping."
The two then called 911 to report that the stranger was sleeping on the dog's bed in the living room and may have entered through an unlocked side door, that they say was left unlocked accidentally.
"I don't think they were expecting a call like that at 5:30 in the morning," said Diskerud.
"He was passed out on the dog bed and they woke him up and he was cooperative and apologetic," said Sarver.
"The police officers were very nice to him, too," added Sarver.
Sarver and Diskerud said they were asked if they wanted to press charges, but they did not want to.
"He had too much to drink last night, just give him a break," said Diskerud.
"He didn't do anything wrong really other than go into the wrong house," said Sarver.
The man was returned to his home, two homes away from where he ended up Tuesday morning, where he lives with his mom.
No complaint was filed.