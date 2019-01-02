News
Firefighters Give 'All-Clear' After Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations In NE OKC
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019, 12:13 PM CST
Updated:
A gas leak prompted several evacuations Wednesday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City.
The leak was reported in the 10 block of NE 11 Street.
About 50 people left the neighboring business and are safe, firefighters said.
Firefighters said the gas leak was capped by Oklahoma Natural Gas workers a short time later.
