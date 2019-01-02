Mr. Trump's approval rating has dropped the most in Utah compared to any other state, according to the Salt Lake Tribune in October. According to the newspaper, 58 percent of Utah residents disapprove of Mr. Trump and only 45 percent still back the president.

Although Mr. Trump won Utah by 18 points, Romney won the deep-red state by 48 percentage points in 2012. In the 2016 election, anti-Trump Independent candidate Evan McMullin won more than 20 percent of the vote in the state.