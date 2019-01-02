News
Texas' Bevo Charges At Georgia's Uga During Sugar Bowl Pregame
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019, 10:29 AM CST
Tuesday evening's Sugar Bowl was not only a clash between the Big 12 and the SEC but almost became a clash between the team's mascots.
Georgia's bulldog mascot, Uga, managed to scurry off when Texas's mascot, Bevo, broke out of his enclosure to charge at the small dog.
It was a photo opportunity for the two live mascots on the sidelines with Bevo in an enclosure and Uga sitting outside of the enclosure.
Bevo's handlers were able to quickly get Bevo under control and Uga got away from Bevo unscathed.
This was not the first time Bevo and Uga took pictures around each other, though the first time appeared to be more amicable between the two animals.