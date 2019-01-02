Pastor's Wife Found Dead After Flood Waters Swept Her Car Into Creek
After a search New Year’s Day, a pastor’s wife was found dead in Indiana after high flood waters swept her vehicle into a creek.
The woman’s body, later identified as Carol Jackson, was found in the area of Walnut Fork and Pipe Creek roads after over 100 community members were helping search for her.
Her vehicle was recovered at around 9 a.m. and divers recovered her body at around 3:30 p.m. downstream from the vehicle.
Her husband, Jerran Jackson, is the pastor of Clarksburg Christian Church. Flash floods were happening at the time of her disappearance.
Police took a call from Jerran at around 6:30 p.m. Monday saying Jackson’s car was being swept off the road as she tried to drive on a slab of concrete near a creek. She was trapped in her car as it was rushed down stream.
A vigil was held at Clarksburg Christian Church at 6 p.m.