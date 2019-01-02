News
Winter Storm Warning: Freezing Rain Here; Snow Likely Thursday
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019, 8:10 AM CST
Freezing rain started falling Wednesday afternoon across central Oklahoma causing numerous wrecks, especially across the Oklahoma City metro area.
This is the precursor to precipitation from a winter storm that will move in early Thursday, bringing with it freezing drizzle, rain, sleet and snow. A winter storm warning was issued earlier in the day for the entire metro area and points south.
A mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected to increase Wednesday night across the state, and then more precipitation is expected Thursday.
As for ice and snow amounts for OKC on Thursday: We will be on the edge of the storm with the more likely chance for impact will be the south sides of the Oklahoma City area. North of I-40, the impacts look less than they will south. The precipitation late Wednesday will be in the form of rain or freezing rain.
Some icing will be possible by Thursday morning. Up to .25" of ice will be possible and will create slippery travel and some disruptions.
As we go through the day on Thursday, the freezing rain will transition to rain or snow as temps climb to near freezing; gradually ending Thursday night. The snow looks most likely in south or southwest Oklahoma near the Red River border.
Some could see 2-5 inches of snowfall. There will be some areas that see travel issues. These issues will vary in location and timing during the period of the watch.