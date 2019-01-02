Freezing rain started falling Wednesday afternoon across central Oklahoma causing numerous wrecks, especially across the Oklahoma City metro area.

This is the precursor to precipitation from a winter storm that will move in early Thursday, bringing with it freezing drizzle, rain, sleet and snow. A winter storm warning was issued earlier in the day for the entire metro area and points south.

A mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected to increase Wednesday night across the state, and then more precipitation is expected Thursday.