News
Winter Storm Watch: Freezing Rain, Sleet, Snow Possible
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019, 8:10 AM CST
Updated:
A winter storm watch is in effect for much of the state.
Freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain will all possible, but not everyone will see the snow or sleet.
The storm will come out in two waves: One Wednesday into Wednesday night and a second wave Thursday into Thursday night. The way the storm is showing on data, the low center will move west to east across north Texas on Thursday and exit the region early Friday.
This should keep the heaviest winter precipitation in northwest Texas and southwest and south-central Oklahoma. For OKC: We will be on the edge of the storm with the more likely chance for impact will be the south sides of the Oklahoma City area.
North of I-40, the impacts look less than they will south. The precipitation late Wednesday will be in the form of rain or freezing rain.
Some icing will be possible by Thursday morning. Up to .25" of ice will be possible and will create slippery travel and some disruptions.
As we go through the day on Thursday, the freezing rain will transition to rain or snow as temps climb to near freezing; gradually ending Thursday night. The snow looks most likely in south or southwest Oklahoma near the Red River border.
Some could see 2-5 inches of snowfall. There will be some areas that see travel issues. These issues will vary in location and timing during the period of the watch.
Stay tuned to all News 9 as we track this storm into Oklahoma!
-Jed