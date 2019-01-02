Liquor Store Owners Impacted By New Liquor Laws
It’s been about three months since new liquor laws took effect in Oklahoma.
The change took place back in October, and made it legal for grocery and convenience stores to sell strong beer and wine. Some local liquor store owners have reported a decrease in sales since the laws took effect.
Robert Jernigan owns Bacchus Wine and Spirits just located near northwest 164th Street and north May Avenue in Edmond.
Jernigan told News 9 he’s seeing a 10-25% decrease across the board when it comes to the various wines he sells.
Jernigan said he’s hearing a lot of concern from other store owners, but thinks there isn’t too much that can be done with the laws already in place.
News OK recently released some statistics from the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission. According to the paper, the commission said at the beginning of October there were 645 liquor store in the state. By the end of the month, the data reported shows nearly 20 of those stores closed.
Jernigan said in order to try and supplement sales, he’s started selling items like glassware, mixes and soda.
Liquor store owners are able to sell those types of items under the new laws, but those accessory items can’t account for more than 20% of the liquor store’s monthly sales.
News 9 has reached out to the ABLE Commission for updated numbers but have not heard back yet.